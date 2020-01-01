A great cut of OG Kush, Hollywood Pure Kush—a.k.a. HPK—is a blast of flavor and potency that’s only available as a clone. Thought to be a cutting from the Hindu Kush Mountains, it was brought back to California decades ago. Used by breeders such as Bodhi and Archive Seed Bank, HPK brings forward the traditional thick OG flavor of hashy incense, pine, and gas. For any OG lovers, this strain brings you back to where it all started while getting you incredibly baked.
