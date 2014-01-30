I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Blackberry Kush is a mostly Indica hybrid (80%) with super high THC levels of up to 20%. You can expect flowers from Blackberry Kush feminized seeds in as little as 8 weeks. This strain has a distinct and unique earthy fragrance and has become a favorite amongst cannabis enthusiasts. You can expect hits of berry and other sweet notes when consuming this strain and it has been used to combat depression, hypertension and alleviate the symptoms of muscle and joint pain. Blackberry Kush can also be consumed as a powerful stress-busting strain.
Blackberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,444 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
