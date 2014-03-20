I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Blue Haze feminized seeds deliver guaranteed results when grown indoors with the right setting. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid that’s known for its distinctly sweet blueberry and strawberry scent and flavor. You can expect levels of THC up to 20% which provide users with a deeply relaxed high while still allowing day-to-day tasks. The euphoric buzz of this strain provides an energetic kick, allowing consumers to still go about their day. Blue Haze can be consumed to help with reducing anxiety and busting stress.
Blue Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
