About this product

Bruce Banner by ILGM is a marijuana strain that’s as strong as it sounds. The 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid is considered as a fast-flowering strain and shows signs of blooming buds in as little as 8 weeks. You can expect THC levels of up to 25% with this strain, giving the user a euphoric high that leaves them in a blissful state. Bruce Banner has been known to be helpful with the symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. This strain can also be used to alleviate muscle and joint pain.