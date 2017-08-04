I Love Growing Marijuana
Bruce Banner by ILGM is a marijuana strain that’s as strong as it sounds. The 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid is considered as a fast-flowering strain and shows signs of blooming buds in as little as 8 weeks. You can expect THC levels of up to 25% with this strain, giving the user a euphoric high that leaves them in a blissful state. Bruce Banner has been known to be helpful with the symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. This strain can also be used to alleviate muscle and joint pain.
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
