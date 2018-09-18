I Love Growing Marijuana
Bergman’s Complete Seedling Fertilizer helps to give your baby plants all of the food and nutrients they need to survive and thrive. With enough fertilizer for 25 plants, this nutrient-dense concoction helps your seedlings to build strong roots to help then flourish and grow. In this formula, you’ll find high amounts of potassium to help promote root growth and give your seedlings the best possible chance to grow and succeed. This fertilizer is suitable for use with soil, hydroponic and also with other growing mediums.
Mother of All Cherries effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
