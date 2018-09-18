About this product

Bergman’s Complete Seedling Fertilizer helps to give your baby plants all of the food and nutrients they need to survive and thrive. With enough fertilizer for 25 plants, this nutrient-dense concoction helps your seedlings to build strong roots to help then flourish and grow. In this formula, you’ll find high amounts of potassium to help promote root growth and give your seedlings the best possible chance to grow and succeed. This fertilizer is suitable for use with soil, hydroponic and also with other growing mediums.