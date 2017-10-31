ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 157 reviews

Mother of Berries

aka MOB, Mother of All Berries

Mother of Berries

Mother of Berries, or M.O.B., is an indica strain from Maine that provides a deeply relaxing experience that transitions well into restful sleep. Carrying the legacy of its Blueberry parent, Mother of Berries lives up to its name with its unmistakable blueberry fragrance. Its chunky buds are wreathed in interweaving hues of purple and green, which are obscured under a dense blanket of crystal trichomes. With effects that are more mellow than jarring, Mother of Berries is suitable for both novice and seasoned consumers alike.

Effects

99 people reported 827 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 59%
Sleepy 56%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 37%
Insomnia 37%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Stress 34%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Mother of Berries
Strain child
Mother of All Cherries
child

Most popular in