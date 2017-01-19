About this strain
Heavy Duty Fruity seems to have everything going for it: high yields, yummy flavor, and potency. T. H. Seeds bred this West Coast native from local (and locally named) favorites Killing Garberville, Seattle Big Bud, and Mendocino Hash Plant to create a multi-faceted strain. Heavy Duty Fruity gives off a sweet smell, and has big buds and high yields. Plants usually flower between 8 and 9 weeks, and effects range from psychedelic and spacey to mellow relaxation.
Heavy Duty Fruity effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
