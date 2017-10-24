ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.8 314 reviews

Big Bud

Cannabinoids

Big Bud

Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.

Effects

207 people reported 1690 effects
Relaxed 59%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 46%
Hungry 37%
Euphoric 36%
Stress 42%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 37%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 5%

Reviews

314

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Big Bud
First strain child
Big Bazooka
child
Second strain child
Eugene Cream
child

Products with Big Bud

