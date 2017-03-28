About this product

Maui Wowie feminized seeds produce a fast flowering crop that consists of 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid plants. This is considered a strong strain with levels of THC up to 20% that provides a vibrant and energetic buzz; making it ideal to take during the morning for a buzz that lasts all day long. This strain has been known to provide help with stress and anxiety, relieving the user of a long day and any worries they may have. The uses of this strain have also shown to combat depression, fatigue and help to induce appetite.