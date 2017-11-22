I Love Growing Marijuana
Orange Bud feminized is a super-fast flowering plant that provides guaranteed results. This strain is a 50/50 hybrid that provides the perfect balance between mind and body buzz. Expect THC levels of up to 18% with an uplifting and energetic high that can help to carry you throughout the entire day. This marijuana strain smells and tastes of fresh oranges with its distinct aroma and flavor. Orange Bud has been known to be effective against the symptoms of anxiety, depression and an ability to combat stress and fatigue.
Orange Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
