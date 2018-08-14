I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Purple Kush feminized is a 100% Indica strain with an earthy smell and a sweet flavor. These seeds produce 100% Indica plants that can be grown indoors and outdoors in cooler climates. Purple Kush can be grown to produce THC levels of up to 22% and users should expect a euphoric cerebral high with a happy upbeat feeling after consumption. This strain has been known to be effective to help with insomnia and reduce the symptoms of muscle and joint pain. The happy high that this strain produces has also been effective in busting stress and relaxing the user.
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
