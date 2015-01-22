ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 94 reviews

Purple Afghani

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners

Calculated from 94 reviews

Purple Afghani

A strong plant that is easy to grow. This Afghani is a mostly Indica inbred to produce thick and heavy buds. This variety has dark green leaves and calyxes that turn purple at flowering. Medium-high leaf to flower ratio with a subtle aroma and a very good high.

65 people reported 402 effects
Relaxed 50%
Sleepy 46%
Happy 40%
Euphoric 27%
Creative 26%
Anxiety 36%
Stress 32%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 24%
Pain 23%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

94

Avatar for allgovernmentsLIE
Member since 2011
It has that stinky, cheesy, musty, dank smell, like Ingrid or UK Cheese. My microscope inspection revealed plenty of gorgeous, matured trichromes that were either perfectly clear or hazy and sugary-looking. EXCELLENT for anxiety, and I have no doubt that it will help me sleep incredibly well toni...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for rizlo
Member since 2014
this is one of the best weed ever..REALLY..NO KIDDING..mine is full brown..no green..super dry.. every psychiatrist and psycholog have to have this..at the begginning of the session give one to your patient.. s/he will say.. oooo it's all good now.. hahaha it's like good high with perfect sedative e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Califoregonian
Member since 2015
When grown right, this is possibly the best Indica-dominant medical strain out there. Pungent, sweet earthy smell not unlike a combination of coffee and berries, smoke is delicious, rich, spicy and sweet. Beautiful, multicolored buds tinged with purple, just dense enough to be easy to break up for s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for redsox21
Member since 2014
I always say my favorite time to smoke is when I'm sick, and I currently have the flu and this one is bad! Purple afghani completely took away the pain and headaches. I haven't really gotten any sleep the past few days so I can't wait for this to hit me like a freight train ( I dabbed it) lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nirvanalove
Member since 2014
This strain gives me a nice mellow high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Afghani
First strain child
LVPK
child
Second strain child
Purple Hindu Kush
child

Products with Purple Afghani

