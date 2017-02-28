About this product

Strawberry Cough is a great marijuana strain for users that love a fruity yet skunky flavor. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid and has a THC content of up to 18%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a cool or sunny climate, making this a great strain for novice growers and cultivators. This sweet, strawberry and skunky strain have been used to alleviate anxiety and fight depression head-on with its happy head high and uplifting buzz. This is definitely a strain that be used during the day to take the edge off.