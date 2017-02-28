I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Strawberry Cough is a great marijuana strain for users that love a fruity yet skunky flavor. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid and has a THC content of up to 18%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a cool or sunny climate, making this a great strain for novice growers and cultivators. This sweet, strawberry and skunky strain have been used to alleviate anxiety and fight depression head-on with its happy head high and uplifting buzz. This is definitely a strain that be used during the day to take the edge off.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,885 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!