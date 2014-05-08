Auto Amnesia Haze Fem strain is a plant with an amazing lineage, and it's an excellent choice for sativa fans. Contrary to its name, it delivers a composed high, and those who indulge are pretty much guaranteed an explosion of vitality. It is ideal if you need a spark of creativity and positivity to kick start your day.



Dominant Origins & Notables



A staple in Amsterdam bistros, this strain has garnered a few honors over the years. It's a double-cross first spot Cannabis Cup champ, having won in the general class in 2004 and Best Sativa in 2012. It has marvelous and supreme characteristics that have made it much adored by smokers and cultivators. By combining a ruderalis strain with the first Amnesia Haze, an autoflowering version of this great strain was conceived. Picking these weed seeds offers various advantages. The flowering time has been shortened, and the plant itself is on the smaller side and doesn’t require much space to develop. Even if your garden isn’t blessed with ideal conditions, you can be assured that your Auto Amnesia Haze Fem plants will flourish in practically any setting.



With an incredible smell and flavor profile, it is a joy to watch develop as its comforting aroma envelops the senses. Its invigorating explosion of citrus tang with hints of spicy pepper is certain to leave stoners wanting more. Cultivating this strain is a great way to achieve some superior ganja that provides an extraordinary beginning to your day. For the ultimate wake and bake, this kicker is way better than a strong espresso to get you off and running.



Growing



Amnesia Haze is a diverse strong strain that was developed from a multitude of other parent strains. This unrivaled marijuana seed produces a rugged plant that is light green in color and bearing buds with rich trichomes. These plants are solid and strong and it will take some effort to keep them growing tall and plentiful, so be certain you are ready to trim and cut when needed.



Flowering Time



This staggering strain can go from seedling to gathering in only 10 to 11 weeks. Flowering time is 8-10 weeks for this strain.



Indoor



When grown inside, these weed seeds can deliver as much as 1.31 to 1.47 ounces per square foot utilizing the Sea of Green (SOG) technique. This method of growing cannabis forces the plants into the flowering stage when they are young and small. It is ideal for growing a lot of little plants instead of a few large ones. This technique is recommended, particularly for cultivators with limited height conditions in their wee space. When you are ready to start your inside garden, be sure to purchase Auto Amnesia Haze Fem strain seeds and look forward to a fruitful harvest.



Outdoor



In an outdoor setting, a plant can yield up to 11 ounces. When the last of the snow disappears cultivators can start preparing for the growing season. After two or three months in the sun, they will flourish. Be sure to harvest your buds at their peak and your last accumulation should not go past the end of October.



Flavors



The flavor doesn't disappoint! The particular lemony taste is certain to leave smokers smiling from ear to ear, and as the citrus tang subsides, there's a beautifully sweet trailing sensation.