About this product
Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste.
About this strain
Potent parents Haze and White Widow come together to create Humboldt Seed Organization’s Lemon Thai Kush, a hybrid offering a taste of history. It gets its high resin production from White Widow and complex flavors and aromas from Haze. Upon opening the bag, consumers will be greeted with citrus, cedar, and fresh floral notes while the exhale produces pine and pepper flavors. This strain is a great celebration of two old school favorites.
Lemon Thai Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
100% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!