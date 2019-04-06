Potent parents Haze and White Widow come together to create Humboldt Seed Organization’s Lemon Thai Kush, a hybrid offering a taste of history. It gets its high resin production from White Widow and complex flavors and aromas from Haze. Upon opening the bag, consumers will be greeted with citrus, cedar, and fresh floral notes while the exhale produces pine and pepper flavors. This strain is a great celebration of two old school favorites.