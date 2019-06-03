Loading…
Logo for the brand Industrial Hemp Farms

Industrial Hemp Farms

Sour Space Candy Premium CBD Hemp Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
About this product

Indoor Grown
Machine Trimmed
Lime Green, Orange Hairs
Dank Smell
11.9% Total Cannabinoids
Seedless Flower
0.03% Delta-9 THC

Sour Space Candy effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
