18.7% Total Cannabinoids Diesel fire nose Lightly Seeded Flower 0.08% Delta-9 THC
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
23% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
