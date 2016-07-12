Industrial Hemp Farms
About this product
Indoor Grown
16.33% CBD
20.35% Total Cannabinoids
Seedless Flower
0.076% Delta-9 THC
16.33% CBD
20.35% Total Cannabinoids
Seedless Flower
0.076% Delta-9 THC
Incredible Hulk effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!