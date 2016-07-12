Loading…
Industrial Hemp Farms

The Hulk Premium CBD Hemp Flower

SativaTHC 16%CBD
Indoor Grown
16.33% CBD
20.35% Total Cannabinoids
Seedless Flower
0.076% Delta-9 THC

84 people told us about effects:
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
