iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.



Hawaiian Haze is a hybrid strain we curated for iLAVA GOLD because of its reputation for soothing and uplifting effects. Each battery comes set at the optimal temperature for delta-limonene, myrcene, and alpha-bisabolol terpenes. This customization helps preserve the deliciously fruity, citrus flavor of Hawaiian Haze."

