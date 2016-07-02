GOLD Disposable Cartridge 1000mg - Hawaiian Haze

by iLAVA
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of GOLD Disposable Cartridge 1000mg - Hawaiian Haze

About this product

iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.

Hawaiian Haze is a hybrid strain we curated for iLAVA GOLD because of its reputation for soothing and uplifting effects. Each battery comes set at the optimal temperature for delta-limonene, myrcene, and alpha-bisabolol terpenes. This customization helps preserve the deliciously fruity, citrus flavor of Hawaiian Haze."

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

About this brand

Logo for the brand iLAVA
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000057DCHF00477864
