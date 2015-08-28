The Strain - Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won several awards, including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.



Clementine was originally produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis

genetics company based in the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live

Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in

Michigan.



True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms.

After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360

found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile

dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones,

and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: [Tangie] x [Lemon Skunk]



Breeder: Crockett Family Farms



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, beta-

Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Orange



