Illicit
Ghost OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Strain Description: Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
Ghost OG is a combination of a female Ghost OG (a confusingly named phenotype of OG Kush) pollinated by Joe’s OG Kush, first bred by the team at Apothecary Genetics. The original Ghost OG is thought to be a true Kush strain from the Kush Mountain range, named such because a breeder from the OverGrow.com forums with the username OrgnKid gave a cut of the strain to another breeder named Ghost.
The cultivar from Apothecary Genetics was backcrossed with OG Kush strains to create seeds and strengthen its genetics, but the original version is clone only.
Ghost OG is a combination of a female Ghost OG (a confusingly named phenotype of OG Kush) pollinated by Joe’s OG Kush, first bred by the team at Apothecary Genetics. The original Ghost OG is thought to be a true Kush strain from the Kush Mountain range, named such because a breeder from the OverGrow.com forums with the username OrgnKid gave a cut of the strain to another breeder named Ghost.
The cultivar from Apothecary Genetics was backcrossed with OG Kush strains to create seeds and strengthen its genetics, but the original version is clone only.
Ghost OG effects
Reported by real people like you
425 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!