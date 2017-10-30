About this product

Strain Description: Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.



Ghost OG is a combination of a female Ghost OG (a confusingly named phenotype of OG Kush) pollinated by Joe’s OG Kush, first bred by the team at Apothecary Genetics. The original Ghost OG is thought to be a true Kush strain from the Kush Mountain range, named such because a breeder from the OverGrow.com forums with the username OrgnKid gave a cut of the strain to another breeder named Ghost.



The cultivar from Apothecary Genetics was backcrossed with OG Kush strains to create seeds and strengthen its genetics, but the original version is clone only.

