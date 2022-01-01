About this product
Be the focus of the party when you bust out your Cannagar!
Cannagar Press Kit with plunger and skewer.
3d Printed with renewable bio-plastic called PLA thats made from Corn-Starch
King Size makes a 0.5" - 4" Cannagar (6-7 Grams)
Check out our full video on how to make a cannagar!
https://youtu.be/aCh9o0xj4mQ
Consider saving money with bulk orders!
Colours may vary
Proudly made in North America!
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
