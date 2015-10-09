About this product

With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience with each blend!



Product Facts

Product Strain: Sunset Sherbet

Strain Information:Sunset Sherbet is an Indica dominant hybrid strain known for promoting feelings of happiness and relaxation

Bottle Strength: 500 milligram (MG)

Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL)

Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times

Concentration: 16.67 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL)

Extraction Method: CO2

Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes.

Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light.

Suggested Use

Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).