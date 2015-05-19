Loading…
Logo for the brand In Good Health

In Good Health

Scott's OG Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Scott's OG effects

Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!