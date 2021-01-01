About this product

In The Flow's Danky Kong took home second place in the Indica Flower category at the 2018 Rooster THC Classic.

Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Lineage: Kong x Bio-Diesel.

Aromas of peppercorn, grapefruit, and lemon tickle the nose and taste buds. This strain has a gentle, relaxing effect and is a house favorite due to its pungent, juicy aroma. Contains the terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene.