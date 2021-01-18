About this product
500mg CBD has 17mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper.
Available in Natural and Vanilla flavors.
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free.
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Third party lab tested.
Other Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. * Contains coconut
About this brand
incann®
Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process.
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
