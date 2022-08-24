IncrediMeds is a cannabis confections and topicals manufacturer operating since 2004, fully licensed with the City of San Francisco and the State of California. IncrediMeds is operated by San Francisco’s first legally permitted cannabis retailer, The Green Cross, the city’s pioneer in transforming a previously unregulated industry and complying with all city and state laws.

At IncrediMeds, we use only high quality ingredients and accurately-dosed top-grade cannabis distillate when crafting our products. All ingredients are GMO-free, our chocolate is Fair-Trade certified, our nuts are sourced from local suppliers, and our distillate is made from organic plants grown in Northern California. Nothing but the best.

Our brand new, state of the art licensed commercial kitchen is fully equipped with large volume production capabilities, ensuring the same consistency throughout the manufacturing process. Please get in touch if you’d like to learn more about our operations.