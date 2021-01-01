About this product

Our full service cloud based delivery application helps manage driver assignments, control inventory, create drop off routing maps and push notifications from each drop off location once completed. Our verification process is 100% paperless. Patients are able to fill out paperwork online, making it quick and easy to verify the patient on site. Patients can easily track order status through their account.



Our IndicaOnline cloud based application allows monitoring the entire system and tracking your drivers in real time from a single location. Our app automatically creates a map with directions for all of the delivery stops, optimizing the route for either shortest time or mileage. Modifications can easily be made en route to accommodate changes on the fly. Achieve workflow optimization to minimize the number of routing, dispatch and customer service staff.