Infinite Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
16 products
Resin
ChemBerry D Live Resin 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 62.2%
CBD 0%
Resin
Pie Face Live Resin 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 73.32%
CBD 0%
Solvent
The Sauce THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 74.42%
CBD 0%
Wax
Grateful Puff Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 65.84%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Golden Goat THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 78.35%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Flo OG THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 72.5%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mango Tango THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 85.3%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Gelato Cake Rosin Batter 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 69.31%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sweet Dreamz THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 77.28%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Chem Dawg x Sour Diesel THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 82.99%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Spec Ops THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 84.63%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sweet Dreamz Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 68.87%
CBD 0%
Wax
SpecOps Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 74.44%
CBD 0%
Wax
Mango Tango Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 69%
CBD 0%
Wax
Casper OG Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 64.64%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Poison THCa Crystals 1g
by Infinite Extracts
THC 68.26%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Infinite Extracts
Catalog
Concentrates