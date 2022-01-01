About this product
At Infusiasm, we understand that the health and happiness of your pet is paramount. Developed with your furry best friends in mind, Infusiasm CBD Pet Tincture is designed so your pets can enjoy the numerous reported beneficial properties of cannabis.* Containing 50mg of CBD and 1mg of THC derived from whole-plant cannabis, CBD Pet Tinctures are available in delicious Bacon and savory Salmon flavors. Follow the easy dosing instructions included on the label and apply under your pets’ tongue.
Our mission is to fuel enthusiasm for life with diverse, affordable, high-quality cannabis-infused and extracted creations crafted with expertise for one-of-a-kind experiences.
At Infusiasm, we take pride in using only premium quality ingredients and fully activated, broad-spectrum cannabis oils in every infused product we make. We source only the finest cannabis from our farm chosen for their terpene and cannabinoid content. Our highly trained technicians use the latest science and technology to produce exceptional extractions. All of our products are tested at multiple independent laboratories to ensure quality and wholesomeness.
