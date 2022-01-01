At Infusiasm, we understand that the health and happiness of your pet is paramount. Developed with your furry best friends in mind, Infusiasm CBD Pet Tincture is designed so your pets can enjoy the numerous reported beneficial properties of cannabis.* Containing 50mg of CBD and 1mg of THC derived from whole-plant cannabis, CBD Pet Tinctures are available in delicious Bacon and savory Salmon flavors. Follow the easy dosing instructions included on the label and apply under your pets’ tongue.