Inhalence
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
19 products
Flower
Animal Cake
by Inhalence
THC 30.55%
CBD 0.05%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Tri Fi Cookies
by Inhalence
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Gelato
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Fire OG Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sunset Sherbert
by Inhalence
Flower
WiFi Cookies
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Jedi OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Inhalance Kush
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
3 Kings Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
WiFi OG
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Inhalence Punch
by Inhalence
THC 25.6%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Animal Cake Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
GG
by Inhalence
THC 29.25%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Quest
by Inhalence
THC 25.23%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Fire OG
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbert Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 24.25%
CBD 0.03%
Pre-rolls
Animal Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Diesel
by Inhalence
THC 27.29%
CBD 0%
