Loading...

Inhalence

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

19 products
Product image for Animal Cake
Flower
Animal Cake
by Inhalence
THC 30.55%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Tri Fi Cookies
Flower
Tri Fi Cookies
by Inhalence
Product image for Gelato
Flower
Gelato
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Fire OG Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
Pre-rolls
Fire OG Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunset Sherbert
Flower
Sunset Sherbert
by Inhalence
Product image for WiFi Cookies
Flower
WiFi Cookies
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jedi OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Jedi OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Inhalance Kush
Flower
Inhalance Kush
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 3 Kings Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Pre-rolls
3 Kings Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for WiFi OG
Flower
WiFi OG
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Inhalence Punch
Flower
Inhalence Punch
by Inhalence
THC 25.6%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Animal Cake Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
Pre-rolls
Animal Cake Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for GG
Flower
GG
by Inhalence
THC 29.25%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Quest
Flower
Quest
by Inhalence
THC 25.23%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Fire OG
Flower
White Fire OG
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunset Sherbert Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbert Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by Inhalence
THC 24.25%
CBD 0.03%
Product image for Animal Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Animal Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inhalence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Diesel
Flower
Diesel
by Inhalence
THC 27.29%
CBD 0%