3 Kings, also known as "Three Kings," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Three Kings is a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. This genetic masterpiece features an aroma of sour tanginess that reek from sage green buds. The frosty coat of 3 Kings gives you a fair warning of this strains' legendary potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this 3 Kings medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.
3 Kings effects
Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
