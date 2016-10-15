About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Biochem is the sedating cross of Chemdawg 4 and Sensi Star. This indica-dominant strain offers patients a weighted relaxation with a gentle headiness that infuses the body with a soft and soothing haze. Enjoy Biochem in the evening, as its effects naturally sedate. The aroma and taste are rich with notes of fuel, citrus, and herbaceous greenery, while the appearance is bright green with a peppering of purple entangled in orange pistils.
Biochem effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
69% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
35% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
