  3. Sensi Star
Indica

4.1 665 reviews

Sensi Star

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 29 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 665 reviews

Sensi Star
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

Effects

487 people reported 3776 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 41%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 36%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

665

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Sensi Star
First strain child
Gold Star
child
Second strain child
Rockstar Master Kush
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Sensi Star

Tips for growing Sensi Star cannabis
Which Cannabis Terpenes Soothe Insomnia &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Your Review Could Win You Some Leafly Gear!
Most popular in