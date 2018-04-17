About this product
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!