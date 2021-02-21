About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.
Paradise Circus effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
