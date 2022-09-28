Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD is all natural and processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Along with CBD, our brand new dog treats pack over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids into each treat to support natural health and wellness.



Big Dog contains 5mg of CBD per treat and is recommended for dogs that weigh 50+ lbs.



Medium Dog contains 2.5mg of CBD per treat and is recommended for dogs that weigh 25-50 lbs.



Small Dog contains 1mg of CBD per treat and is recommended for dogs that weigh 10-25 lbs.



Because we care about what we feed our own beloved pets, these treats are also made from organic, sprouted spelt flour and milled hemp flower (both grown on our farm, of course!). These treats are high in protein and high in fiber.



POTENTIAL BENEFITS



Helps to calm hyper pets

Reduced inflammation and pain in older pets

Reduce anxiety

Supports a sense of calm and focus



FOR BEST RESULTS



Give pet 1-2 treats daily

Store in a cool dry place



INGREDIENTS



Full spectrum hemp extract oil, Organic sprouted spelt flower, Milled hemp flower, Hemp seeds, Peanut butter, Coconut MCT oil