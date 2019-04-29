About this strain
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
