Chocolate Chunk Cartridge 1g

by IONIC
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

Chocolate Chunk effects

Reported by real people like you
141 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand IONIC
IONIC
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world.

Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.