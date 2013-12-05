About this product

Find Your Calm. Chill Out. Be Well.



Our Calm Blend brings the chill and the peace with the gentle breeze and cooling combination of Peppermint and Lavender. Often considered the “mother” of all essential oils, Lavender’s therapeutic qualities are many, including its calming, stress reduction and sleep enhancing effects. Linalool, a powerful terpene found in our whole plant CBD oil, is also potent in Lavender and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. The Calm Blend pairs this EO powerhouse with the uplifting essence of Peppermint, long famed for its support of mental clarity and focus. Peppermint is also a potent aid to the digestive system, and used by many in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.



Irie’s Calm blend formulation includes the world’s finest organically grown, full-spectrum CBD hemp extract oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients, including organic hemp seed oil and Vitamin E oil extract as an anti-oxidant and natural preservative and high quality essential oils. Our CBD oil is derived using supercritical CO2 extraction, without the use of any harsh chemicals, completely hexane and butane free. Made from organic, Oregon grown industrial hemp, IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytochemicals. Every batch is lab tested by a third party for purity and potency.



Full Entourage CBD Hemp Extract

Sustainably Farmed, Non-GMO Hemp

All Natural Ingredients

Terpene Rich

Lab Tested and Verified

Non-Psychoactive

Safety Sealed