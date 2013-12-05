About this product

FEMININE

SUPPORT YOUR BODY. GET IN SYNC. SHINE BRIGHT.



Available in 250, 500 and 1000 mg strength tinctures at iriecbd.com



The Feminine blend provides gentle and effective care for women’s bodies, offering time-tested natural remedies for cramps, the symptoms of PMS, and gentle hormone regulation.* Fennel can ease menstruation*, and has potential pain relieving properties long used to treat PMS and support women through menopausal hormone changes.* Avena Sativa (Oat Straw), has been honored for generations as a women’s health staple and natural diuretic that provides relief for menstrual cramping and bloating, and is an excellent source of vitamin B and Calcium.* A potent source of essential fatty acids, Evening Primrose Oil has a rich tradition as a PMS cure, support for symptoms of endometriosis, and remedy for breast pain and hot flashes.*



IrieCBD’s Feminine blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency.

• Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

• Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO

• All Natural Ingredients

• Terpene Rich

• Lab Tested and Verified

• Non-Psychoactive

• Safety Sealed



At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems.



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp | Organic Fennel | Organic Caraway | Organic Avena Sativa | Organic Clary Sage | Organic Evening Primrose | Organic Thyme | Organic Sunflower Lecithin | Organic Vitamin E | Organic Hemp Seed Oil



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



Supplement Facts: Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take XX

Safety: Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.