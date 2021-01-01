About this product

LIFELINE MAX

MAXIMUM SUPPORT. MAXIMUM STRENGTH. FULL SPECTRUM HEALTH.



Available in 1000 mg strength tincture at iriecbd.com



The top notch health benefits of the complex and forceful formulation in IrieCBD’s Lifeline Max blend include the antiseptic and immune boosting combination of Frankincense, Ginger and Sandalwood found in the Lifeline blend*, with the added power of Nigella Sativa, Cat’s Claw and Sangre de Grado. These power-packed ingredients potentiate the support to the Endocannabinoid System provided by our pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil*, and deliver critical cell support on the most fundamental level.* Nigella Sativa, Uncaria Tomentosa, or Cat’s Claw, and Blood of the Dragon (Croton lechleri) have been found to offer antioxidant, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory effects*, and comprise some of modern sciences most researched natural compounds.



IrieCBD’s Lifeline MAX blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency.



• Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

• Organic Standards, Non-GMO

• All Natural Ingredients

• Terpene Rich

• Lab Tested and Verified

• Non-Psychoactive

• Safety Sealed



At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems.



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp | Organic Hemp Seed Oil | Organic Vitamin E Oil | Organic Frankincense Oil | Organic Ginger Oil | Organic Sandalwood Oil | Organic Nigella Sativa | Organic Cat’s Claw | Organic Sangre de Grado | Organic Monk Fruit Extract



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.