Pain Cream



RELIEVE. REMEDY. LUBRICATE.



Fast acting natural relief for bumps, bruises, sore muscles and aching joints*, IrieCBD’s Pain Cream combines the two most effective natural remedies for inflammation and soreness*, our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Celadrin®'s mixture of essential fatty acids. This creamy, quick absorbing salve lubricates cell membranes and restores fluids that promote flexibility and joint health, and provides quick relief for everything from chronic aches to acute post-adventure pains*.

IrieCBD’s Pain Cream includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD's Pain Cream optimizes the plant's naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency.



• Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

• Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO

• All Natural Ingredients

• Terpene Rich

• Lab Tested and Verified

• Non-Psychoactive

• Safety Sealed



Benefits of Celadrin®:

• Celadrin is a trademarked complex blend of esterified fatty acids that works similar to, but much more dramatically than, the essential fatty acids EPA and DHA from fish oils. It can:

• decreases inflammation and lubricates cell membranes throughout the body, restoring fluids that cushion bones and joints to promote flexibility and mobility*.

• induces changes at the cellular level, in the cell membranes which positively affect the responsiveness of the cell membranes. This aids in the reduction of cartilage breakdown in the joints*.

• It has been proven to be six times more effective than glucosamine and chondroitin combined. In a study conducted at the University of Connecticut, 100% of the osteoarthritic subjects on Celadrin® showed significant improvement in just 30 minutes and cumulative benefits throughout the remaining 30 days of the study. Patients were assessed for range of motion, pain levels, timed up and go, timed stair climbing and muscular endurance tests. Significance was demonstrated in every test.

• Targets pain and joint inflammations*

• It is immediately absorbed by the skin

• It leaves no traces on the skin or clothing

• No side effects*

• It doesn't induce any photosensitivity reactions



Published clinical studies have reported significant results without any side effects*.

Celadrin® is one of the most effective natural compounds that safely promotes flexibility and healthy joint function and is FDA-compliant.



At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, full spectrum, terpene rich CBD oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems.

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp | Celadrin® (proprietary blend of esterified fatty acid carbons)



Supplement Facts: Bottle Size: 2 fl oz or 60 ml (100 mg or 500 mg CBD) Serving Size: XX

Use: Rub cream on to affected area twice daily.

Safety: Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.