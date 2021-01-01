About this product

PAIN

Receive Relief. Be Resilient. Enjoy Vitality.



Available in 250, 500 and 1000 mg strength tinctures at iriecbd.com



The Pain blend provides the incredible pain relieving properties* of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil in a complex and carefully crafted tincture full of antioxidant compounds reducing both inflammation and free radicals in the body.* This potent blend includes Devil’s Claw, an herb native to Africa used to treat arthritis, muscle pain, tendonitis, and chest pain,* along with the anti-inflammatory Skullcap, a staple for treating pain in traditional Chinese Medicine.* Curcumin, a key component of turmeric, effectively reduces swelling* and is a key natural remedy for sore or strained joints and muscles following strenuous activity.*



IrieCBD’s Pain blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency.



• Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

• Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO

• All Natural Ingredients

• Terpene Rich

• Lab Tested and Verified

• Non-Psychoactive

• Safety Sealed



At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems.



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp | Organic MCT Oil | Organic Devil's Claw | Organic Skullcap | Organic Curcumin | Organic Sunflower Lecithin | Organic Vitamin E Oil



Supplement Facts: Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take XX

Safety: Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.