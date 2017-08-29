<p><strong>Black Jack Autoflower</strong> is a well-balanced <strong>hybrid strain</strong> that combines the powerful effects of <strong>Black Domina</strong> and <strong>Jack Herer</strong>, two highly regarded strains in the cannabis community. The autoflowering version of Black Jack introduces <strong>ruderalis genetics</strong>, making it easier to grow and faster to harvest, as it flowers automatically based on age rather than light cycles. Black Jack Autoflower offers a combination of uplifting cerebral effects and relaxing physical sensations, making it ideal for both daytime and evening use. The autoflowering nature of this strain makes it suitable for beginners or those seeking a quick, hassle-free grow.</p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Black Domina</strong> (an indica-dominant strain), <strong>Jack Herer</strong> (a sativa-dominant strain), and ruderalis genetics for the autoflowering trait.</li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 15% to 20%, offering a balanced and enjoyable high.</li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Black Jack Autoflower delivers a well-rounded experience that starts with a cerebral, uplifting high, thanks to its Jack Herer parentage, followed by the calming, relaxing body effects from Black Domina. The effects are balanced, providing mental clarity and focus without being too overwhelming, while the physical relaxation makes it perfect for unwinding. It’s an excellent strain for those looking to stay productive while enjoying a sense of calm. Medical users often turn to Black Jack for stress relief, pain management, and alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression.</li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Black Jack has a complex and pleasant flavor profile, offering sweet, earthy, and spicy notes with hints of pine and citrus. The aroma is equally diverse, featuring a combination of sweet and earthy scents, with an herbal undertone and a touch of spice.</li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and coated in a frosty layer of trichomes, giving them a silvery appearance. The plant itself tends to be compact due to the indica influence, with dark green leaves and vibrant orange pistils.</li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Black Jack Autoflower Feminized is an easy-to-grow strain, making it perfect for novice growers or those seeking a low-maintenance plant. The autoflowering genetics allow it to flower automatically without the need for specific light cycles, which simplifies the growing process. The plants remain relatively short and compact, making them ideal for indoor setups or small outdoor spaces. Black Jack is resilient and can tolerate a variety of growing conditions, but it thrives in warm, sunny environments. Due to its autoflowering nature, it completes its entire life cycle within 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Since it's an autoflowering strain, Black Jack typically completes its life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks, which includes both the vegetative and flowering stages.</li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Black Jack Autoflower produces moderate yields, but the quality of the buds makes up for the smaller harvest size. Indoor growers can expect a decent amount of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants may yield more with the right conditions.</li>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Black Jack Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick turnaround, with plants ready to harvest in just 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple harvests per season.</li>

<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Black Jack provides both mental stimulation and physical relaxation, making it a versatile strain for different times of the day.</li>

<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds guarantee that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production, and autoflowering traits eliminate the need to manage light cycles.</li>

<strong>Easy to Grow</strong>: This strain is beginner-friendly and resilient, thriving in various conditions while remaining compact and easy to manage.</li>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<strong>Daytime or Evening Use</strong>: With its balanced effects, Black Jack is suitable for both daytime and evening use, providing mental clarity and relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: Black Jack is effective for managing stress, anxiety, depression, and mild to moderate pain, thanks to its soothing and uplifting effects.</li>

<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Due to its resilience and autoflowering nature, Black Jack is a great strain for beginners or those seeking a low-maintenance grow with quick results.</li>

<p><strong>Black Jack Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a balanced hybrid strain that’s easy to cultivate and offers a fast-growing cycle. Its combination of cerebral and physical effects makes it versatile for both recreational and medicinal use. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Black Jack provides a rewarding experience with high-quality buds and an enjoyable, well-rounded high.</p>

