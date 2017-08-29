About this product
<p><strong>Black Jack Autoflower</strong> is a well-balanced <strong>hybrid strain</strong> that combines the powerful effects of <strong>Black Domina</strong> and <strong>Jack Herer</strong>, two highly regarded strains in the cannabis community. The autoflowering version of Black Jack introduces <strong>ruderalis genetics</strong>, making it easier to grow and faster to harvest, as it flowers automatically based on age rather than light cycles. Black Jack Autoflower offers a combination of uplifting cerebral effects and relaxing physical sensations, making it ideal for both daytime and evening use. The autoflowering nature of this strain makes it suitable for beginners or those seeking a quick, hassle-free grow.</p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Black Domina</strong> (an indica-dominant strain), <strong>Jack Herer</strong> (a sativa-dominant strain), and ruderalis genetics for the autoflowering trait.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 15% to 20%, offering a balanced and enjoyable high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Black Jack Autoflower delivers a well-rounded experience that starts with a cerebral, uplifting high, thanks to its Jack Herer parentage, followed by the calming, relaxing body effects from Black Domina. The effects are balanced, providing mental clarity and focus without being too overwhelming, while the physical relaxation makes it perfect for unwinding. It’s an excellent strain for those looking to stay productive while enjoying a sense of calm. Medical users often turn to Black Jack for stress relief, pain management, and alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Black Jack has a complex and pleasant flavor profile, offering sweet, earthy, and spicy notes with hints of pine and citrus. The aroma is equally diverse, featuring a combination of sweet and earthy scents, with an herbal undertone and a touch of spice.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and coated in a frosty layer of trichomes, giving them a silvery appearance. The plant itself tends to be compact due to the indica influence, with dark green leaves and vibrant orange pistils.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Black Jack Autoflower Feminized is an easy-to-grow strain, making it perfect for novice growers or those seeking a low-maintenance plant. The autoflowering genetics allow it to flower automatically without the need for specific light cycles, which simplifies the growing process. The plants remain relatively short and compact, making them ideal for indoor setups or small outdoor spaces. Black Jack is resilient and can tolerate a variety of growing conditions, but it thrives in warm, sunny environments. Due to its autoflowering nature, it completes its entire life cycle within 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Since it's an autoflowering strain, Black Jack typically completes its life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks, which includes both the vegetative and flowering stages.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Black Jack Autoflower produces moderate yields, but the quality of the buds makes up for the smaller harvest size. Indoor growers can expect a decent amount of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants may yield more with the right conditions.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Black Jack Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick turnaround, with plants ready to harvest in just 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple harvests per season.</li>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Black Jack provides both mental stimulation and physical relaxation, making it a versatile strain for different times of the day.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds guarantee that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production, and autoflowering traits eliminate the need to manage light cycles.</li>
<li>
<strong>Easy to Grow</strong>: This strain is beginner-friendly and resilient, thriving in various conditions while remaining compact and easy to manage.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime or Evening Use</strong>: With its balanced effects, Black Jack is suitable for both daytime and evening use, providing mental clarity and relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: Black Jack is effective for managing stress, anxiety, depression, and mild to moderate pain, thanks to its soothing and uplifting effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Due to its resilience and autoflowering nature, Black Jack is a great strain for beginners or those seeking a low-maintenance grow with quick results.</li>
</ul>
<p><strong>Black Jack Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a balanced hybrid strain that’s easy to cultivate and offers a fast-growing cycle. Its combination of cerebral and physical effects makes it versatile for both recreational and medicinal use. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Black Jack provides a rewarding experience with high-quality buds and an enjoyable, well-rounded high.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Notice a problem?Report this item