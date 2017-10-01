<p><strong>Tangie</strong> is a sativa-dominant strain renowned for its citrusy flavor and uplifting effects. A modern take on the classic <strong>Tangerine Dream</strong>, Tangie has quickly become a favorite among sativa lovers due to its vibrant aroma, energetic high, and potent THC levels. Tangie is known for its refreshing tangerine flavor and cerebral effects that enhance creativity and focus, making it a popular strain for daytime use. The feminized version ensures that all plants are female, which maximizes bud production and simplifies the growing process.</p>

<p> </p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: Tangie is a cross between <strong>California Orange</strong> and <strong>Skunk #1</strong>, resulting in a sativa-dominant hybrid with pronounced citrus characteristics.</li>

<li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% and 22%, offering a potent and uplifting high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Tangie delivers an energetic, euphoric high that is ideal for daytime use. It’s known for stimulating creativity, enhancing focus, and boosting mood. Users often report a clear-headed, cerebral high that’s perfect for tackling tasks or socializing. Tangie is also commonly used to manage stress, depression, and fatigue, making it popular among medicinal users as well.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Tangie is famous for its bright, citrus aroma and flavor, with strong notes of tangerine and orange. The sweet, tangy flavor is one of the most appealing aspects of this strain, making it a favorite among those who enjoy fruity cannabis varieties.</li>

<li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and frosty, with bright green hues and vibrant orange pistils. The plant produces a thick layer of trichomes, giving the buds a sticky, resinous texture.</li>

<li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Tangie Feminized is moderately challenging to grow and is better suited for growers with some experience. The plants tend to grow tall and lanky, typical of sativa-dominant strains, so indoor growers should be prepared to manage its height. The plant thrives in warm, sunny climates and is ideal for outdoor growing, although it can also be grown indoors with proper training techniques to control its vertical growth. It responds well to SCROG (Screen of Green) or LST (Low-Stress Training) methods.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 9 to 10 weeks, which is relatively fast for a sativa-dominant strain.</li>

<li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Tangie can produce moderate to high yields, especially when grown outdoors in optimal conditions. Indoor yields can also be substantial if the plant’s height and growth are properly managed.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Tangie Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Uplifting Sativa Effects</strong>: Tangie provides an energizing and creative high that is perfect for daytime use. Its cerebral effects make it ideal for tasks requiring focus, creativity, or social interaction.</li>

<li>

<strong>Citrusy Flavor Profile</strong>: The bright, tangy flavor of tangerine and orange makes Tangie a favorite among those who enjoy fruity strains with a sweet, citrusy aroma.</li>

<li>

<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants will be female, eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants, which simplifies the growing process and maximizes yield.</li>

<li>

<strong>Fast Flowering for a Sativa</strong>: Despite its sativa dominance, Tangie has a relatively short flowering time, making it a good option for growers looking for a faster turnaround without sacrificing potency or yield.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: Tangie’s uplifting and energizing effects make it an ideal strain for daytime use, whether for creative projects, socializing, or staying active.</li>

<li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: Tangie is commonly used to manage stress, depression, and fatigue, offering a mood-boosting and energizing high that helps users feel motivated and focused.</li>

<li>

<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: Due to its tall growth and specific care requirements, Tangie is best suited for growers with some experience managing sativa strains.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Tangie Feminized</strong> is a fantastic strain for sativa lovers looking for an energetic, uplifting high with a refreshing citrus flavor. Its moderate-to-high THC levels and vibrant aroma make it perfect for both recreational and medicinal users seeking a boost in creativity and focus. Whether you're growing for personal use or commercial purposes, Tangie offers a rewarding growing experience with its rich flavors and potent effects.</p>

<p> </p>

