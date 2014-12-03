About this product
lsland cannabis is California’s finest in a jar. We partner with a network of trusted farms throughout the state to source nothing but the best. Our flower is hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple-tested to ensure quality and accurate representation of each strain, every time. We sweat the small stuff to give you a cannabis experience that’s guaranteed to inspire good times.
About this strain
While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland