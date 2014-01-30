About this product

Combining the sweet berry and slight hashiness of Blackberry Kush with juicy blueberry derived straight from the fruit, Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge is a refreshing puff providing cerebral stimulation blended with the joy of discovering vine-ripened berries just off the hiking path.



The Blackberry Kush x Blueberry lineage leans heavy indica, offering pain relief, relaxation, and a sense of euphoria — with a knockout punch known to induce sleepiness in anything more than light use.