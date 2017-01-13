Loading…
Logo for the brand JAR Co.

JAR Co.

Clementine Kush Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Clementine Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
