Jetpacks
Firewalker OG (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
5 half-gram pre-roll joints enhanced with kief & Stardust
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST.
Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
Firewalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
32% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
17% of people report feeling headache
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
